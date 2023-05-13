Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Inflation Is So Over

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.5K Followers

Summary

  • Today, the bond market is convinced that there will be no more Fed rate hikes.
  • Simple logic says that if inflation is clearly decelerating, no further rate hikes are necessary.
  • The fires of inflation have been extinguished; only embers remain, and they are already flickering out.
  • How long before the FOMC realizes all this?

Stock Market Entering A Bear Market With Share Equities Plummeting

Darren415

Today, the bond market is convinced that there will be no more Fed rate hikes. Yet the Fed insists that inflation has not fallen by enough, so that warrants continued monetary restraint; some governors even argue that further rate hikes might be necessary, even

Chart #1

Chart #1

Chart #2

Chart #2

Chart #3

Chart #3

Chart #4

Chart #4

Chart #5

Chart #5

Chart #6

Chart #6

Chart #7

Chart #7

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.5K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.