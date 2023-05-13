Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 5:34 AM ETSOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katherine Bailon - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jurgi Camblong - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Ross Muken - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Marta Nazarovets - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kyle Boucher - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the SOPHiA GENETICS' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Katherine Bailon, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Katherine Bailon

Good morning and thank you for joining us on SOPHiA GENETICS' first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. My name is Katherine Bailon, and I am the Head of Investor Relations at SOPHiA GENETICS. Joining me today are Dr. Jurgi Camblong, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Ross Muken, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the management team will make statements during this call that are forward-looking within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking statements in Form 6-K on file with the SEC. Except as required by law, SOPHiA GENETICS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial or product pipeline projections or other forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This conference call contains

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.