Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 5:43 AM ETMuscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Frank Pogubila - SVP Integrous Communications, IR

Michael Roper - CEO & Secretary

Jennifer Black - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Tom Kerr - Zacks Research

Rob Goldman - Goldman Small Cap Research

William Gregozeski - Greenridge Global LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Muscle Maker, Inc.'s Q1 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded and all participants will be in listen-only mode. After managements prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from analysts.

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I'd like to turn the call over to Frank Pogubila, Muscle Maker, Inc.'s Investor Relations Contact.

Frank Pogubila

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Muscle Maker, Inc.'s first quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast.

Before we get started, I would like to say that this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented on this call can discuss financial projections, information or expectations about business plans, results of operations, products or markets or otherwise make statements about future events, such statements may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words such as should, may, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, projects, forecasts, expects, plans and proposes.

Although management sees that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading Risk Factors and Elsewhere in documents

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.