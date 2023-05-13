5./15 WEST

At one point in time, I thought Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (UBER) were in a "Coke and Pepsi" situation - where there was certainly enough room, at least in the massive U.S. market, for two major players. But now, as we continue to see how the paths of these two rideshare players have diverged in the post-pandemic era, my confidence in that belief is shaking.

Lyft, by far the smaller player (it generates less than a quarter of Uber's quarterly revenue in the mobility segment only, not to mention Uber's highly successful foray into delivery through Uber Eats), has seen its share price tumble more than 25% this year. Lyft is also down by more than 85% versus pandemic-era stock highs above $65. The question for investors now is: does Lyft have room to rebound?

Losses in Lyft accelerated after the company reported Q1 results, and more importantly issued lackluster guidance for Q2. Note as well that Lyft has tapped a new CEO to lead the company after making a massive round of layoffs. It's fairly obvious to state this: Lyft is undergoing a period of massive transition.

Earlier in the year, I did have a "buy the dip" mentality for Lyft. But after scanning through the company's latest results - and particularly how they have diverged from Uber - I lean more toward the side of Uber eventually overtaking Lyft and forcing it out of business.

I am now neutral on Lyft. Lyft has two things going for it:

The company is cheap. At current share prices near $8, Lyft trades at a market cap of just $3.10 billion. All financial metrics aside, that's a paltry valuation for a company that is a household name across the country. And after netting off the company's $1.75 billion of balance sheet cash against $0.79 billion of debt, Lyft's actual enterprise value is even lower at $2.14 billion, which is less than 0.5x EV/FY23 revenue.

That last point, however, is a big if. Competition has heated up between the rideshare vendors, and Lyft in particular has been aggressive at pulling down prices in order to maintain share. But in an extended war with Uber, the latter's much weightier resources plus its cash-cow delivery business will prove to be a significant advantage in outlasting Lyft.

That last point, however, is a big if. Competition has heated up between the rideshare vendors, and Lyft in particular has been aggressive at pulling down prices in order to maintain share. But in an extended war with Uber, the latter's much weightier resources plus its cash-cow delivery business will prove to be a significant advantage in outlasting Lyft.

The bottom line here: I don't think Lyft is going to zero anytime soon, but nor do I see any meaningful catalysts on the near-term horizon that can help lift the stock back up into investors' good graces. I'm inclined to sit on the sidelines here until rider trends either improve, or the company's share price sinks to even lower levels (without a meaningful decay in fundamentals from the present day). Be patient here and resist the temptation to buy in on recent weakness.

Rider trends substantially lag Uber; and Q2 is set to get worse

Let's now jump into Lyft's most recent quarterly results. In Q1, the company reported $1.0 billion in revenue, slightly above its internal expectations and growing 14% y/y.

Active riders took a sequential hit to 19.6 million, though that's still up 10% y/y versus 17.8 million in the year-ago Q1. Revenue per active rider is also up 4% y/y to $51.17, but lower than the prior two quarters - likely in part due to price competition with Uber.

Now, these results in themselves don't scream terrible: but it's when we look at the comparison in Uber that we start to doubt Lyft's ability to compete. Uber's bookings and revenue grew 43% y/y and 78% y/y, respectively, in Q1:

This is despite the fact that Uber is already at a much larger base than Lyft, with a mobility business that is ~4x the size of Lyft's and an entirely other delivery business that is equal to Mobility in gross bookings size. It's not difficult to see here that Lyft is quickly losing market share to Uber.

Pricing has been Lyft's main tool to stave off Uber. In fact, the company even noted that its layoffs have been critical in allowing it to finance these price cuts. Per new CEO David Risher's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

First, over the last 10 weeks, we've been pricing rideshare competitively, which is what riders expect and want. This is key and really important to remember, every year millions of riders choose Lyft over Uber. We don't want to give them a reason to go the other direction. The results have been an acceleration in our year-on-year rideshare growth for the first time in nearly 2 years, and a smaller percentage of rides with primetime pricing. In this way, we have strengthened our category position on both bookings and ride basis. Second, to fund these services improvements, we've cut costs and restructured our organization. We didn't make these decisions to cut costs and headcount lightly, but it is critical to consistently being able to offer good prices and fast pickup times. Collectively, we expect the changes we announced last week to deliver about $330 million in annual savings when in full effect. And Elaine will review the financial impact of those in greater detail. Even more importantly, we have restructured the organization and nearly halved the number of management layers from eight to five, flattening teams, and enabling for faster decision making. Our new structure gives me direct contact with our rideshare leads, removing layers, so we can innovate faster."

The good news is that this focus on cost is helping to generate profitability. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 is expected to improve to $20-$30 million, which at the midpoint is slightly above Q1's $23 million result (and Lyft has a history of guiding conservatively on profitability).

But the concern here is that Lyft's under-indexing on revenue growth, which is expected to slow to a near-nonexistent 1-3% range in Q2, will continue to drag it behind Uber. After all, top-line revenue deterioration can quickly wipe out all the work Lyft has done to trim the fat out of its cost structure.

Key takeaways

Sadly, I don't see the gap between Lyft and Uber's revenue and bookings trends to collapse anytime soon; and until growth rates converge closer or Lyft's stock collapses meaningfully below current levels, I don't see much incentive to staying invested in the stock.