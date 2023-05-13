Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 7:38 AM ETHillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)
SA Transcripts
Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Koehler - Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

Douglas Cahill - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Kraft - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

David Manthey - Baird

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Elizabeth Langan - Barclays

Reuben Garner - Benchmark

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation for Hillman Solutions Corp. My name is Amber and I will be your conference call operator today. Before we begin, I'd like to remind our listeners that today's presentation is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. The company's earnings release, presentation and 10-Q were issued this morning. These documents and a replay of today's presentation can be accessed on Hillman's Investor Relations website at ir.hillmangroup.com.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Michael Koehler with Hillman.

Michael Koehler

Thank you, Amber. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. I am Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me on today's call are Doug Cahill, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Rocky Kraft, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin today's call with a business update and quarterly highlights from Doug, followed by a financial review of the quarter from Rocky.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our audience that certain statements made on today's call may be considered forward-looking and are subject to the Safe-Harbor provisions of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Some of

