Arko Corp. (ARKO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 7:51 AM ETArko Corp. (ARKO), ARKOW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ross Parman - VP, IR and Government Affairs

Arie Kotler - Chairman, President and CEO

Donald Bassell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Bonadio - Wells Fargo

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

William Reuter - Bank of America

Hale Holden - Barclays

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Arko Corp First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ross Parman. Thank you. You may begin.

Ross Parman

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Arko's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. On today's call are Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Don Bassell, Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings press release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023 as filed with the SEC and our earnings presentation are available on Arko's website at arkocorp.com. Before we begin today, please note that all first-quarter 2023 financial information is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as will, may, expect, plan, intend, could, estimate, project, and similar references to future periods. These statements speak only as of today and are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

