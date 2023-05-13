Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Heidemann - Investor Relations

Anant Bhalla - Chief Executive Officer & President

Axel Andre - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Jim Hamalainen - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Bass - Autonomous Research

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Tom Gallagher - Evercore

Dan Bergman - Jefferies

Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan

Operator

Welcome to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Julie Heidemann of Coordinator of Investor Relations.

Julie Heidemann

Good morning, and welcome to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's Conference Call to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings. Our earnings release and financial supplement can be found on our website at www.american-equity.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in those documents or elsewhere on our Investor Relations portion of our website. Presenting on today's call are Anant Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer; Jim Hamalainen, Chief Investment Officer; and Axel Andre, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, our financial results reflect the adoption of accounting standard update 2018-12, more commonly known as long-duration targeted improvements or LDTI.

Long-duration targeted improvement accounting guidance was adopted at the beginning of the year and prior year results have been adjusted accordingly. Some of our comments will contain forward-looking statements which refer or relate to future results, many of which we have identified in our earnings release. Our actual results could significantly differ due to many risks, including the risk factors in our SEC filings. An audio replay will be made available

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.