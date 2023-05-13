Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Expedia Group: Taking Stock After A Roaring Comeback

May 13, 2023 9:07 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)
Summary

  • Expedia's shift of strategy and strong industry recovery has propelled its topline growth to a quarterly record.
  • The company has strong operating and free cash flow, but its current ratio hasn't been greatly boosted in recent quarters.
  • Its accumulated debt burden has arrived at a record high in absolute value, and compared to its equity, EBITDA.
  • Adoption of generative AI could give the company a boost, but it is unclear how much of a lead it could have with limited information. On the other hand, a looming economic slowdown is visibly on the horizon.

Citi and Expedia Introduce New Travel Credit Cards

Mike Coppola

Investment Thesis

The comeback story of Expedia from the pandemic has been strong and impressive. We dig in further to construct an overall picture of the company's financials and look beyond the balance sheet for its future growth risks/drivers.

Expedia: Revenue, Free Cash Flow and Net Income

Expedia: Revenue, Free Cash Flow and Net Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

Expedia: Adj. EBITDA by Segment

Expedia: Adj. EBITDA by Segment (Charted by Waterside Insight)

Expedia: Cost and Expenses

Expedia: Cost and Expenses (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

Data by YCharts

Expedia: Net Cash Flow Breakdown

Expedia: Net Cash Flow Breakdown (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

Expedia: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Expedia: Debt-To-Equity Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

Expedia: Long Term Debt Schedule

Expedia: Long Term Debt Schedule (Company 2023 Q1 10-Q)

Expedia: Current Ratio

Expedia: Current Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

Airfare: Producer and Consumer Price Index

Airfare: Producer and Consumer Price Index (FRED)

Expedia: Financial Overview

Expedia: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

Expedia: Fair Valuation

Expedia: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

