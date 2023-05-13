Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 9:20 AM ETTraeger, Inc. (COOK)
Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicholas Bacchus - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jeremy Andrus - Chief Executive Officer

Dominic Blosil - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets

Peter Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Joseph Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Traeger's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Terry, and I'm the conference operator for today. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Nick Bacchus to begin. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Bacchus

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Traeger's call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results, which we released this afternoon and can be found on our website at investors.traegers.com. I'm Nick Bacchus, Vice President of Investor Relations at Traeger. With me on the call today are Jeremy Andrus, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dom Blosil, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements, including regarding our anticipated full year 2023 results which are based on current expectations but are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

We encourage you to review our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other SEC filings for a discussion of these factors and uncertainties which are also available on the Investor Relations portion of our website. You should not take undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We speak only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise them for any new information.

