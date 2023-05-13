Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 9:20 AM ETLesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK)
Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Fink - Investor Relations

Chris Meyer - Group Chief Executive Officer

Steve Heilbron - Chief Executive Officer Connect and Head of Merchant Division

Lincoln Mali - Chief Executive Officer of Lesaka Southern Africa

Naeem Kola - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Stark - Morgan Stanley

Raj Sharma - B Riley & Co.

Sven Thordsen - Anchor Securities

Theo O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Rob Fink

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Lesaka Technologies Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Webcast and Conference Call.

As a reminder, the webcast is being recorded and the presentation can be accessed through the webcast link as well as dialling into the zoom conference call dial-in numbers provided. Management will address any questions you may have at the end of the presentation. For those joining us via webcast, you can ask your questions by using the "raising your hand" button in zoom, and for those joining via the zoom conference line, you cannot ask your questions live today.

The webcast link, zoom conference call dial-in numbers, as well as our press release and supplementary investor presentation are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.lesakatech.com. Additionally, Lesaka filed its Form 10-Q after the U.S. market close yesterday, Tuesday May 9, 2023, which is also available on our Investor Relations website.

As a reminder, during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, and I ask you to look at the cautionary language contained in our Form 10-Q regarding the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements.

Also, as a domestic filer in the United States, we report results in U.S. dollars, under U.S. GAAP. However, it is important to note that our operational currency is South African rand and as such we analyze

