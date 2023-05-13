Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Economic Recovery Endures But The Road Is Getting Rocky

Summary

  • The global economy’s gradual recovery from both the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains on track.
  • China’s reopened economy is rebounding strongly.
  • Supply chain disruptions are unwinding, while dislocations to energy and food markets caused by the war are receding.
  • Global inflation will fall, though more slowly than initially anticipated, from 8.7 percent last year to 7 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2024.
  • A sharp tightening of global financial conditions—a so-called ‘risk-off’ event—could have a dramatic impact on credit conditions and public finances.

Economic crisis that will affect the world grow of inflation and fuel price

Leonid Sorokin

Originally posted on April 11, 2023

By Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Economic Counsellor and the Director of Research of the IMF

Inflation is slowly falling, but economic growth remains historically low, and financial risks have risen.

The global economy’s

Growth projections (percent; year-on-year), Projected inflation path (percent; year-on-year)

Sources: IMF, April 2023 World Economic Outlook; and IMF staff calculations. Note: AEs = Advanced economies. EMDEs = Emerging market and developing economies.

Synchronous monetary tightening (number of increases/cuts normalized), Bank credit default swap spreads (basis points)

Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P.; Haver Analytics; and IMF staff calculations. Note: Left panel ends March 31, 2023. Policy rate changes are normalized by size of average hike/cut. Right panel is the simple average of CDS spreads for 5-year senior bonds of largest banks. US: 10 banks; UK: 6 banks; EA: 19 banks; JPN: 4 banks.

GDP impact, severe downside scenario (percent deviation from baseline), Uncertainty for world growth (percent; year-on-year)

Sources: IMF, April 2023 World Economic Outlook; and IMF staff calculations. Note: The right chart shows the distribution of forecast uncertainty, with each shade of blue representing a five percentage point probability interval.

Five-year-ahead projected world growth (PPP-weighted contributions, percentage points)

Sources: IMF, April 2023 World Economic Outlook; and IMF staff calculations.

iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

