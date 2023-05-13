Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
goeasy Ltd. (EHMEF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 9:37 AM ETgoeasy Ltd. (EHMEF), GSY:CA
goeasy Ltd. (OTCPK:EHMEF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Farhan Ali Khan - SVP and Chief Corporate Development Officer

Jason Mullins - President and CEO

Hal Khouri - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Etienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Jeff Fenwick - Cormark Securities

Marcel McLean - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to goeasy's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Farhan Ali Khan.

Farhan Ali Khan

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. My name is Farhan Ali Khan, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Development Officer, and thank you for joining us to discuss goeasy Ltd.'s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The news release, which was issued yesterday after the close of market, is available on GlobeNewswire and on the goeasy website.

Today, Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and CEO, will review the results for the first quarter and provide an outlook for the business. Hal Khouri, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will also provide an overview of our capital and liquidity position; and Jason Appel, the company's Chief Risk Officer is also on the call. After the prepared remarks, we will then open the lines for questions from investors. Before we begin, I remind you that this conference call is open to all investors and is being webcast through the company's investor website and supplemented by a quarterly earnings presentation. For those dialing in directly by phone, the presentation can also be found directly on our investor site.

All shareholders, analysts and portfolio managers are welcome to ask questions over the phone after management has finished the prepared remarks. The operator will

