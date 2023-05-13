Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:38 AM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Danielle McCoy - Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Edward Rosenfeld - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Zine Mazouzi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aubrey Tianello - BNP Paribas

Jay Sole - UBS

Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 2023 Steven Madden, Ltd. Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Danielle McCoy, VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Danielle McCoy

Thanks, Jamie, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks that follow including answers to your questions contain statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our press release issued earlier today and filings we make with the SEC.

We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements which may not be updated into our next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all. The financial results discussed on today's call are on an adjusted basis unless otherwise noted. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and other associated disclosures are contained in our earnings release.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.