i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 10:59 AM ETi3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Smith - Senior Vice President, Finance

Greg Daily - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Clay Whitson - Chief Financial Officer

Rick Stanford - President

Paul Christians - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Davis - Raymond James

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Charles Nabhan - Stephens

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the i3 Verticals Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today’s call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting today through May 17. The number for the replay is 877-344-7529, and the code is 1617435. The replay may also be accessed for 30 days at the company’s website.

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Geoff Smith, SVP of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.

Geoff Smith

Good morning and welcome to the second quarter 2023 conference call for i3 Verticals. Joining me on this call are Greg Daily, our Chairman and CEO; Clay Whitson, our CFO; Rick Stanford, our President; and Paul Christians, our COO.

To the extent any non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today’s call, you will also find a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure by reviewing yesterday’s earnings release. It is the company’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of its consolidated GAAP financial information. This non-GAAP financial information should be considered by each individual in addition to but not instead of the GAAP financial statements.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements, among others, regarding the company’s expected financial and operating performance. For this purpose, any statements made

