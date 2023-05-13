Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
N-able, Inc (NABL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 11:07 AM ETN-able, Inc. (NABL)
N-able, Inc (NYSE:NABL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Griffin Gyr - Investor Relations

John Pagliuca - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tim O’Brien - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Cikos - Needham & Co

Jason Ader - William Blair

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Keith Bachman - BMO

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the N-able First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to your host, Griffin Gyr, Investor Relations lead, to begin. Please go ahead.

Griffin Gyr

Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone, to N-able’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today are John Pagliuca, N-able’s President and CEO; and Tim O’Brien, EVP and CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for a question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.n-able.com. There, you can also find our earnings press release, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today’s call.

Certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements, including those concerning our financial outlook, our market opportunities, our continued expectations following the spin-off of our business in July 2021 and the impact of the global economic environment on our business. These statements are based on currently available information and assumptions, and we undertake no duty to update this information except as required by law. These statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those related to the spin-off transaction completed in July 2021. Additional information concerning these statements and the risks and uncertainties associated with them is highlighted in today’s earnings release and in our filings with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC or

