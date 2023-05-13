Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Profire Energy, Inc (PFIE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 11:19 AM ETProfire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Profire Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Beisler - Investor Relations

Ryan Oviatt - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Cameron Tidball - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital

Jim McIlree - Dawson James

John Bair - Ascend Wealth Advisors

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Profire Energy’s quarterly operating and financial performance for the period ended March 31, 2023. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to John Beisler, Investor Relations Consultant at Three Part Advisors to get the call started.

John Beisler

Thank you, operator. With me on the call today is Co-CEO and CFO of Profire Energy, Ryan Oviatt; and Co-CEO, Cameron Tidball. Yesterday, after the market closed, the company filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and first quarter’s highlights in the press release. As always, both of those documents are available on the Investors section of the company’s website. The transcript of this call will be posted in the coming days.

Before we begin today’s call, I would like to take a moment to read the company’s Safe Harbor statement. Statements made during this call that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This call contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the company’s expected growth, revenue diversification success, planned research and development of new products, the repurchase of company shares, growth in our customer base in the natural gas market, the availability of company resources to make beneficial investments in 2023 and beyond, and the company’s future financial performance. All such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.