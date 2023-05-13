Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 11:31 AM ETa.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Emily Schwartz - Investor Relations

Ciaran Long - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Alice Xiao - Bank of America

Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Jesse Sobelson - Wells Fargo

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I’ll turn the conference over to Emily Schwartz.

Emily Schwartz

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining a.k.a. Brands first quarter 2023 conference call to discuss the results released this afternoon, which can be found on our website at ir.aka-brands.com. With me on the call today is Ciaran Long, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind you of the company’s safe harbor language. Management may make forward-looking statements, which refer to expectations, projections and other characterizations of future events, including guidance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, please see our filings with the SEC. Please note, we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

This call will contain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release furnished to the SEC and available on our website. The call will also contain certain numbers presented on a pro forma basis, which includes the impact of Culture Kings as if we had owned it for all periods and comparable periods described.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Ciaran.

Ciaran Long

