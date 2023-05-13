Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 11:45 AM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD), BZFDW
BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amita Tomkoria - SVP of IR

Jonah Peretti - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Marcela Martin - President

Felicia DellaFortuna - CFO

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the BuzzFeed, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Amita Tomkoria, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Amita Tomkoria

Hi, everyone. Welcome to BuzzFeed, Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Amita Tomkoria, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining us today are Founder and CEO, Jonah Peretti; President, Marcela Martin; and CFO, Felicia DellaFortuna.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release, our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K and in our Q1 quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The use of non-GAAP financial measures allows us to measure the operational strength and performance of our business to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. We believe adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management. A reconciliation of these

