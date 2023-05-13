Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CROMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ruth Martin – Investor Relations

Mark Holly – President and Chief Executive Officer

Clinton Keay – Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Lorne Kalmar – Desjardins

Mario Saric – Scotiabank

Tal Woolley – National Bank Financial

Sam Damiani – TD

Pammi Bir – RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Crombie REIT’s Q1 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ruth Martin. Please go ahead.

Ruth Martin

Thank you. Good day, everyone and welcome to Crombie REIT’s first quarter 2023 conference call and webcast. Thank you for joining us. This call is being recorded in live audio and is available on our website at www.crombie.ca. Slides to accompany today’s call are available on the Investors section of our website under Presentations and Events. On the call today are Mark Holly, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Clinton Keay, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements. As always, we want to caution you that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Please see our public filings, including our MD&A and annual information form for a discussion of these risk factors.

I will now turn the call over to Mark who will begin our discussion with comments on Crombie’s overall strategy and outlook, along with a development update. Clinton will review Crombie’s operating fundamentals, discuss our financial results, capital allocation and approach to funding. And Mark will conclude with

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.