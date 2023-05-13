Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mary Friel - Assistant Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

David Spreng - Chairman, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and CIO

Tom Raterman - Chief Financial Officer and COO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Zwick - Hovde Group

Bryce Rowe - B. Riley Securities

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing-by and welcome to the Runway Growth Finance First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mary Friel, Assistant Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mary Friel

Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Runway Growth Finance conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Joining us on the call today from Runway Growth Finance are David Spreng, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder and Tom Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Runway Growth Finance's first quarter 2023 financial results were released just after today's market closed and can be accessed from Runway Growth Finance's Investor Relations website at investors.runwaygrowth.com. We have arranged for a replay of the call at Runway Growth Finance's web page.

During this call, I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The statements on this call that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Including and without limitation, market conditions caused by uncertainty surrounding rising interest rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changing

