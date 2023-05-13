Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 12:13 PM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Klausner - ICR Westwicke

Keith Sullivan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Furlong - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Neuronetics First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Mark Klausner. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Klausner

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Neuronetics first quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me on today's call are Neuronetics' President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Sullivan; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Furlong.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call will include forward-looking statements covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our business, strategy, financial and revenue guidance, the impact of COVID-19 and other operational issues and metrics.

Actual results can differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with Neuronetics business, I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed in March 2023, as well as the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed on May 15. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the course of this call, except as required by law.

During the call, we'll also discuss certain information on a non-GAAP basis, including EBITDA. Management believes that non-GAAP financial information taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.