Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 12:23 PM ETAnika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK)
Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Namaroff - Executive Director of IR & Corporate Communications

Cheryl Blanchard - President, CEO & Director

Michael Levitz - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Harrison Parsons - Stephens

Mike Petusky - Barrington Research

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Anika's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Mark Namaroff, Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and Corp Communications. Please go ahead.

Mark Namaroff

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Anika's first quarter conference call and webcast. Our Q1 earnings press release was issued after the close of the market today and is available on our Investor Relations website located at anika.com as our supplementary PowerPoint slides that we used for the discussion today.

With me on the call today are Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Please take a moment and open the slide presentation and refer to Slide #2.

Before we begin, please understand that certain statements made today during the call constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements. We make no obligation to update these statements should future financial data or events occur that differ from the forward-looking statements presented today. Please also see our most recent SEC filings for more information about risk factors that could affect our performance.

