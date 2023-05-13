Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 12:26 PM ETPlayAGS, Inc. (AGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Boyer - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

David Lopez - Chief Executive Officer

Kimo Akiona - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Stantial - Stifel

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Research

Edward Engel - ROTH MKM Partners

David Katz - Jefferies

David Bain - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the PlayAGS Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Glenn, and I'll be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Brad Boyer, SVP of Investor Relations to begin. Brad, please go ahead.

Brad Boyer

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the PlayAGS Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are David Lopez, CEO; and Kimo Akiona, CFO.

A slide presentation reviewing our key operational and financial highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, can be found on our Investor Relations website, investors.playags.com. On today's call, we will provide an overview of our Q1 2023 financial performance and offer perspective on our current financial outlook for the business.

This conference call will include the use of forward-looking statements. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections or future market conditions, is a forward-looking statement based on assumptions today. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update our disclosures.

For more information about factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, please refer to the earnings press release we issued today as well as risks described in our annual report on Form 10-K, particularly in the

