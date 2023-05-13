Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 12:29 PM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Keshner - Gateway Group

Michael Willoughby - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Madden - Chief Financial Officer

Zach Thomann - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Kelsey - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's Conference Call to discuss PFSweb's Q1 2023 Results. Joining us today are PFSweb's CEO, Mike Willoughby; the COO and President of PFS, Zach Thomann; the company's CFO, Tom Madden; and the company's outside Investor Relations adviser, Jackie Keshner with the Gateway Group. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Keshner, for some introductory comments.

Jackie Keshner

Thank you. Before we go further, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call, other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, will, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions typically are used to identify forward-looking statements. The full disclaimer relating to forward-looking statements as well as certain non-GAAP metrics used in our filings in this presentation can be found in the company's 10-K and Investors section of the PFSweb website under safe harbor statement.

A webcast replay will also be available via the link provided in today's press release as well as available on the company's website at pfscommerce.com. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any way without the expressed written consent of PFSweb is strictly prohibited.

Now I would like to turn the call over to the Chief Executive Officer of PFSweb, Mr. Mike Willoughby. Mike?

Michael Willoughby

Thank you, Jackie, and good afternoon, everyone. Our first quarter performance maintained our momentum from the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.