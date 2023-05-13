Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vitru Limited (VTRU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 12:37 PM ETVitru Limited (VTRU)
Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Pedro Graça - Co-CEO

William Matos - Co-CEO

Carlos Freitas - CFO & IRO

Maria Carolina - IR

Conference Call Participants

Lucca Marquezini - IBBA

Mirela Oliveira - Bank of America

Pedro Caravina - Credit Suisse

Lucas Nagano - Morgan Stanley

Marcio Osako - Bradesco

Operator

Good evening, everyone. Thank you for waiting, and welcome to Vitru's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

We advise you that the videoconference is being recorded, and will be available on Vitru's IR website, where the complete material of our earnings call can be found. You can also download the presentation from the chat icon.

During the company's presentation, all participants will have their microphones disabled, then we will start the Q&A session and at this point, you'll be able to use your microphone. [Operator Instructions].

We emphasize that the information contained in this presentation and any statements that may be made during the earnings calls regarding Vitru's business prospects, projections, and operation, and financial goals constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the company's management as well as information currently available. Forward considerations are not performance guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and they refer to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, market conditions, and other operating factors may affect Vitru's future performance and lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Today, we have the presence of the company's executives, Pedro Graça, William Matos, Vitru's Co-CEOs; Carlos Freitas, Vitru's CFO and IRO; and Maria Carolina, Investor Relations.

We will give the floor to Mr. Carlos Freitas. You may begin.

Carlos Freitas

Thank you, operator, and good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining

