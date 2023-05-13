Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adcore Inc. (ADCOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 12:39 PM ETAdcore Inc. (ADCOF), ADCO:CA
Adcore Inc. (OTCQX:ADCOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Omri Brill – Chief Executive Officer

Yatir Sadot – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

We're going to let everybody join in and we'll officially begin in the next few moments.

Okay. We can begin now. On the call this morning, the company's CEO, Omri Brill will provide an update on the company's operations and strategy, followed by a financial review by Adcore's CFO, Yatir Sadot of the company's Q1 2023 financial statements. After which, we will answer pre-sent questions, answer questions from participants.

I would like to take a moment to remind participants of the safe harbor statement. This conference call contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively forward-looking information, including statements about the company.

I will now give you a few moments to take a look at the forward-looking information as reflected on the screen.

Okay. At this time, I'll be turning the call over to Omri Brill, the CEO to update you on the operations and strategy of the business.

Omri Brill

Thank you very much, Gabe, [ph] and very good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the company Q1 2023 earning call. And for us in the advertising space, Q1 is traditionally the slowest quarter in the year. So basically, they start very slowly, then it slowly pick-up Q2, Q3, and Q4. And actually, when we look at the company quarterly results, and we can see exactly this trend in 2022, so that's a really good example. Q1 2022 was 4.7% in top line revenue, Q2 was $5.2 million and then $7.5 million, and Q4 2022 was $8.8 million.

So basically, being able to demonstrate such a strong earnings report for Q1 2023, give us a lot

