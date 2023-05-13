Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 1:27 PM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Keith Jezek - Chief Executive Officer

Charles Jehl - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Spencer James - William Blair

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Vincent Caintic - Stephens Inc.

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

John Davis - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Open Lending's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. On the call today are Keith Jezek, CEO; and Charles Jehl, CFO. Earlier today, the company posted its first quarter 2023 earnings release to its Investor Relations website. In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain estimated and other forward-looking statements that represent the company's view as of today, May 9, 2023. Open Lending disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to today's earnings release and our filings with the SEC for more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied with such statements.

And now I'll pass the call over to Mr. Keith Jezek. Please go ahead.

Keith Jezek

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Open Lending's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. For the first quarter, our results were ahead of our expectations despite the economic and industry dynamics impacting our business. We faced continued liquidity constraints at a majority of our credit union customers and the impact of rising interest rates on our business. We continue to experience demand-side challenges, specifically affordability, as near and non-prime consumers are being hit disproportionately by

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.