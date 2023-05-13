Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 1:54 PM ETCadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Berkowitz - Investor Relations

Warren Kanders - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brad Williams - President

Blaine Browers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Forbes - Jefferies

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Matt Koranda - ROTH MKM

Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Bert Subin - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Cadre Holdings First Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Matt Berkowitz of the IGB Group for introductions and the reading of the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead, sir.

Matt Berkowitz

Thank you, and welcome to Cadre Holdings first quarter conference call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making several forward-looking statements, and we make these statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our best estimates and assumptions based on our understanding of information known to us today. These forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that face Cadre and industries and markets in which we operate.

More information on potential factors that could affect Cadre's financial results is included from time to time in Cadre public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that we have posted presentation materials on our website at www.cadre-holdings.com, which supplement our comments this evening and include a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures. I would like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through May 23, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. A webcast replay will also be

