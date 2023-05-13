Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Zubek - Vice President, Investor Relations

Lisa Im - Board Chair

Simeon Kohl - CEO

Rohit Ramchandani - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Rush - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Jacob Stephan - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Performant Financial First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Zubek, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. Richard, you may begin.

Richard Zubek

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings release for the company's first quarter 2023 results. If you have not, a copy is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website. On today's call will be Lisa Im, Board Chair; Simeon Kohl, Chief Executive Officer; and Rohit Ramchandani, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call, including our financial guidance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ materially from those described during the call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations.

Also, all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed during this call are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the table attached to our press release. Lastly, I'd like to formally announce that the company will be hosting its inaugural Investor Day event on June 20 in New York City. Please contact me via e-mail

