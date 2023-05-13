Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Dischner - VP of HR & Corporate Communication

William Peters - CFO, Executive VP of Finance, Treasurer & Director

Conference Call Participants

Tim Chiang - Capital One

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that certain statements made during this call regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, management's outlook or predictions for future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements are based solely on information that is now available to us.

We encourage you to review the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release issued today and the presentation on the company's website. Also, please refer to our SEC filings, which can be found on our website and the SEC's website for a discussion of numerous factors that may impact our future performance. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures. Important information on our use of these measures and reconciliations to U.S. GAAP may be found in our earnings release.

Please note, this conference call is being recorded. Our speakers today are Mr. Bill Peters, CFO; and Mr. Dan Dischner, SVP of Corporate Communications; and Mr. Tony Marrs, EVP of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Dan Dischner, SVP of Corporate Communications. Dan, you may begin.

Dan Dischner

Thank you, Karen. Good afternoon. and thank you all for joining us for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today on the call are Bill Peters, CFO and Executive Vice President of Finance; and Tony Marrs, Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations. For the first quarter of 2023, I am pleased to announce that Amphastar has

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.