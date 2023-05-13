Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Kuser - Director of IR & Corporate Communications

Eric Wintemute - Chairman & CEO

Scott Hendrix - SVP of Crop Sales for U.S. & Canada

David Johnson - VP, CFO & Treasurer

James Thompson - Director of Business Development

Ulrich Trogele - COO & Executive VP

Conference Call Participants

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Wayne Pinsent - Gabelli

Operator

Welcome to the American Vanguard Corporation First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

I will now turn the call over to Bill Kuser, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Bill Kuser

Thank you, Misty, and welcome, everyone, to American Vanguard's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Review. Our speakers today will be Mr. Eric Wintemute, the Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard; Mr. David Johnson, the company's Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Scott Hendrix, Senior Vice President in charge of the U.S. and Canadian crop sales and our application technology initiatives; Mr. Jim Thompson, Director of Portfolio Strategy and Business Development, the one who is guiding our Green Solutions Initiative. Also available to assist in answering your questions, Mr. Robert Trogele, the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Before beginning, let's take a moment for our usual cautionary reminder. In today's call, the company may discuss forward-looking information. Such information and statements are based on estimates and assumptions by the company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors can include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy, competitive pressures, supply chain disruptions and other types of risks as detailed in the company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements represent the company's best judgment as of the date of this call, and such information will not necessarily be updated by

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.