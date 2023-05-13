Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Koren - Assistant VP of IR & Corporate Development

Angela Selden - President, CEO & Director

Richard Sunderland - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Raj Sharma - B. Riley

Thank you for standing by. My name is Michelle and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the APEI reports first quarter 2023 results conference call. [Operator Instructions]

Ryan Koren, AVP Investor Relations and Relations Development. You may begin your conference.

Ryan Koren

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to American Public Education conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call today are Angela Selden, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Somers, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.

Materials for the call today are available under the events and presentation section of the APEI website. The statements made during this conference call and any accompanying presentation regarding APEI and its subsidiaries that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements may sometimes be identified by words like anticipate, believe, seek, could, estimate, expect, can, may, plan, should, will, would, and similar or opposite words.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expectations for registrations and enrollments, revenue, earnings and EBITDA, and other earnings guidance initiatives to improve NCLEX pass rates and reposition Rasmussen University for Growth and other company initiatives, including with respect to leadership changes and future competition and demand.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ

