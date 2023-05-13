Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 2:40 PM ETAgiliti, Inc. (AGTI)




Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kate Kaiser - SVP of Corporate Communication & IR

Tom Boehning - CEO, President & Director

James Pekarek - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jason Cassorla - Citi

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Drew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Agiliti's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated 1 hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Kate Kaiser, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Agiliti.

Kate Kaiser

Thank you. You may begin. Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's call as we provide an overview of Agiliti's results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Before we begin, I'll remind you that during today's call, we'll be making statements that are forward-looking and consequently are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may affect us in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Specific risk factors are detailed in our press release and in our most recent SEC filings, which can be found in the Investors section of our corporate website at agilitihealth.com. We will also be referring to certain measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles during this call. You can find a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a description of why we use these measures in our press release. To download a copy of the presentation that we'll use to facilitate today's discussion, please visit our website at agilitihealth.com, select the Investors section at the top

