Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Model N, Inc. (MODN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 2:46 PM ETModel N, Inc. (MODN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carolyn Bass - Investor Relations

Jason Blessing - Chief Executive Officer

John Ederer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Vruwink - Robert W. Baird

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Nicholas Mattiacci - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Matthew Shea - Needham & Company

Matthew VanVliet - BTIG

Dominique Manansala - Truist Securities

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Johnathan McCary - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Model N's Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Carolyn Bass, Investor Relations. Thank you.

Carolyn Bass

Good afternoon. Welcome to Model N's Second Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. This is Carolyn Bass, Investor Relations for Model N. With me on the call today are Jason Blessing, Model N's Chief Executive Officer; and John Ederer, Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release was issued at the close of market today and is posted on our website. The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our second quarter of fiscal 2023 performance and offer a financial outlook for our third quarter and fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.

The commentary made on this call may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the risk factors in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

In addition, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.