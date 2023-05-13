Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Compass Group PLC (CMPGF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 2:59 PM ETCompass Group PLC (CMPGF), CMPGY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Compass Group PLC (OTCPK:CMPGF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Blakemore - Group Chief Executive Officer

Palmer Brown - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vicki Stern - Barclays

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas

Leo Carrington - Citi

Harry Martin - Bernstein

Kean Marden - Jefferies

Neil Tyler - Redburn

Karl Green - RBC

Dominic Blakemore

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As usual, I have Palmer with me here today.

We're very pleased with our first half results. We're establishing a new track record of strong performance for the group. Profit for the first half was over £1 billion for the first time; strong organic revenue growth and margin progression, which were both ahead of our expectations.

We're pleased with the balance of revenue growth across the business with all regions now delivering net new above 5%. This represents a sustainable improvement in Europe's performance over the last 18 months. The region continues to benefit from the focus on growth. Margin improved by 80 basis points to 6.6% year-on-year, by 10 basis points from the second half of 2022.

We continue to digest mobilization costs from new business wins whilst managing heightened levels of inflation. Strong cash flow and leverage of 1.1x, we've today announced an interim dividend of 15p per share and a further £750 million share buyback to be completed in 2023. This takes the total program to date to £1.5 billion.

In terms of outlook, we're raising our full year guidance and now expect full year profit growth towards 30%. Organic growth is expected to be around 18% with our margin in the range of 6.7% to 6.8%, towards 7% in the second half. With around 3/4 of our profit in North

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.