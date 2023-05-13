Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Calian Group Ltd. (CLNFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 3:00 PM ETCalian Group Ltd. (CLNFF), CGY:CA
Calian Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CLNFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer McCaughey – Director of Investor Relations

Kevin Ford – Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Houston – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maxim Matushansky – RBC Capital Markets

Rini Sharma – BMO Capital Markets

Michael Kypreos – Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Calian's Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jennifer McCaughey, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Jennifer McCaughey

Thank you, Ali, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Calian's Q2 2023 Conference Call. Presenting this morning are Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer. As noted on Slide 2, please be advised that certain information discussed today is forward-looking and subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results predicted in these statements may be materially different from actual results. As a reminder, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, except as otherwise specified.

With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Ford

Thank you, Jennifer, and good morning, everybody. I'm going to get right into our Q2 results. We closed another record quarter, generating revenue growth of 19% with contributions from both our organic growth initiatives as well as strong performance from recent acquisitions. This impressive performance was a result of double-digit growth in three of our four segments. Our gross profit reached $52 million, up over 30% compared to the same period last year and also represents a record level for a single quarter. Gross margin surpassed the 30% mark for a fourth consecutive quarter, and margins increased 3 basis points from the second

