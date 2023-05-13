Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Naomi Beckman-Straus - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Crystal Landsem - CEO

Mark Vos - President & Chief Information Officer

Tiffany Smith - CFO

David McCreight - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Jungwon Kim - TD Cowen

Alice Xiao - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Lulu's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated 1 hour from the prepared remarks and Q&A.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Naomi Beckman-Straus, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Lulu's. Thank you. You may begin.

Naomi Beckman-Straus

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Lulu's first quarter 2023 results. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding management's expectations, plans, strategies, goals and objectives and their implementation, our expectations around the continued impact of the macroeconomic environment on our business, our future expectations regarding financial results, references to the year ending December 31, 2023, market opportunities, product launches and other initiatives and our growth.

These statements, which are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are detailed in this afternoon's press release, as well as our filings with the SEC, including our annual report

