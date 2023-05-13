Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

ORIX Corporation (IX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 3:32 PM ETORIX Corporation (IX), ORXCF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Makoto Inoue - President, Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer

Hitomaro Yano - Executive Officer for Accounting and IR

Conference Call Participants

Kazuki Watanabe - Daiwa Securities

Masao Muraki - SMBC Nikko Securities

NatsumuTsujino Mitsubishi - UFJ Morgan Stanley

Taiki Okada - UBS Securities

Koki Sato - JPMorgan

Koichi Niwa - Citigroup Securities

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining this telephone conference by ORIX Corporation for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023. From IR sustainability, my name is Nakane. I'm the Master of Ceremony today. Thank you for this opportunity.

We have two attendees today. Makoto Inoue, member of the Board of Directors, President, Executive Officer and CEO; and Hitomaro Yano, Executive Officer responsible for Accounting and IR. [Operator Instructions] Mr. Yano will take the first half and second half will be taken by Mr. Inoue, followed by Q&A.

We expect the duration of the meeting to be approximately one hour. Mr. Yano?

Hitomaro Yano

Good evening. This is Hitomaro Yano, Executive Officer responsible for Accounting and Treasury and Investor Relations at ORIX. Thank you so much for joining us today despite your busy schedule. Let me start by giving an overview of FY '23 March end results.

Please turn to Page 2. Net income fell 12% year-over-year to ¥273.1 billion. For FY '23 March, it was disappointing to see earnings decline, but we substantially exceeded our forecast of ¥250 billion announced on November 7. ROE was at 8.3%. The right-hand chart shows quarterly trend in net income. Fourth quarter net income was ¥61.7 billion, investment gains and asset management fees from ORIX Europe fell as compared to the third quarter. As we booked some impairments in the fourth quarter, growth was less evident than in the first quarter and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.