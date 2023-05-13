Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 3:37 PM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)
loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gerhard Erdelji - SVP, IR

Frank Martell - President and CEO

Pat Flanagan - CFO

Jeffrey DerGurahian - CIO

Jeff Walsh - LDI Mortgage President

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Taylor DeBey - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to loanDepot's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Gerhard Erdelji, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gerhard Erdelji

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I'm Gerhard Erdelji, Investor Relations Officer at loanDepot. Today, we will discuss loanDepot's first quarter 2023 results.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's operating and financial performance in future periods. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, guidance to our pull-through weighted rate lock volume, origination volume, pull-through weighted gain on sale margin and expense trends. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and available information.

Actual results for the future periods may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to risks or other factors that are described in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the SEC. A webcast and transcript of this call will be posted on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.loandepot.com under the Events and Presentations tab.

On today's call, we have loanDepot President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martell; and Chief Financial Officer, Pat Flanagan, to provide an overview of our quarter as well as our financial and operational results, outlook and to answer your questions. We are also joined by our Chief Investment Officer, Jeff DerGurahian; and LDI Mortgage President, Jeff Walsh, to help

