Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 4:04 PM ETConifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR), CNFRL
Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Roney – President

Jim Petcoff – Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Nick Petcoff – Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Harold Meloche – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Newsome – Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Conifer Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Roney. Please go ahead.

Brian Roney

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Conifer issued its 2023 first quarter financial results after the close of market yesterday. You can find copies of the earnings release on the company's website, ir.cnfrh.com. The slide presentation accompanying management's discussion this morning is available to view or download via webcast or from the Investor Relations section of Conifer's website.

Before we get started, please note that except with regard to historical information, statements made in this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to trends, the company's operations and financial results and the business and the products of the company and its subsidiaries. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties underlying our forward-looking statements as described from time to time in Conifer's filings with the SEC, including our latest Form 10-K and subsequent reports. Conifer specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

In addition, a replay of this call will be provided

