Kao Corporation (KAOCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 4:18 PM ETKao Corporation (KAOCF), KAOOY
Kao Corporation (OTCPK:KAOCF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Masakazu Negoro - Managing Executive Officer

Masakazu Negoro

Please look at the slides and turn to Page 5, which is the highlights of consolidated financial results. Net sales grew by 0.3% and was ¥347.8 billion. Excluding the effect of currency translation, this is a 3.8% like-for-like reduction. Operating income was ¥7.3 billion, which is a reduction of 68.3% year-on-year. Operating margin was 2.1%.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was ¥4.8 billion, which is a year-on-year decline of 73.6%. Basic earnings per share was ¥10.36, which is a reduction of 73.1% year-on-year. Now please turn to Page 6, key points of Q1 results. Looking back on the first quarter, operating income declined significantly from the previous year. In the Household and Personal Care Business, price increases offset 90% of the impact of high material prices.

However, due to decrease in sales in underperforming categories and the impact of consumers stocking up on products following the year-end campaign, volume decreased and that led to a decrease in profits. In the Cosmetics Business, the Japanese market was on a recovery trajectory, and G11 posted two-digit growth.

But in the Chinese market, operating income declined because of the curb on shipments of existing products. In the Chemicals Business, because of the disruption in logistics last year, especially in the Americas and Europe and the ensuing slowdown in the economy, inventory built up and demand became sluggish. And because of that, there was a significant decline from the previous year.

For profits in the Consumer Products Business, it was as planned and in the Chemicals business, it aggravated more than we had expected. I will talk about the analysis and the measures to be taken from the second quarter

