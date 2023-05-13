Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 4:27 PM ETEnergy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Laurence Alexander - Chief Marketing Officer

Robert Piconi - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jan Kees van Gaalen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hilary Cauley - Guggenheim Securities

Christopher Ellinghaus - Siebert Williams Shank & Co.

Greg Pendy - Chardan

Thomas Boyes - TD Cowen

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Energy Vault First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Laurence Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer for Energy Vault.

Laurence Alexander

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Energy Vault's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, Energy Vault's earnings release and an updated first quarter earnings presentation is available now on our Investor website, and we will be referring to the presentation during this call. A replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of our website. This call is now being recorded. If you object in any way, please disconnect now. Please note that Energy Vault's earnings release and this call contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are only estimates and may differ materially from the actual future events or results to be a variety of factors. We caution everyone to be guided in their analysis of Energy Vault by referring to our 10-Q filing for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement.

We undertake no obligation to purposely update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In addition, please note that we will be presenting and discussing certain

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.