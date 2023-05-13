Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dave Inc. (DAVE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 4:30 PM ETDave Inc. (DAVE)
Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Wilk - Chief Executive Officer

Kyle Beilman - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Dave Inc. Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Jason to begin the conference. Jason, over to you.

Jason Wilk

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm very proud of our team's performance in delivering another strong quarter for Dave members and shareholders. In Q1, we grew revenue by nearly 40% year-over-year and were flat sequentially in line with our expectations given the seasonality of demand for our ExtraCash product during tax refund season.

Our variable margin and unit economics continue to improve, driven by a combination of substantial improvements in credit performance, all renegotiated key vendor contracts and continued processing cost efficiencies. This margin expansion, coupled with lower marketing spend and fixed cost operating leverage, allowed us to more than halve our adjusted EBITDA loss for the second consecutive quarter, building on our progress in Q4 and advancing our path to profitability.

I believe our improved profitability drivers over the past 2 quarters validates our operational strategy and positions Dave for success as we further cement ourselves as one of the leading neobanks in the U.S. Our affordable member-centric banking products have already drawn millions of customers to Dave, and we look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy of becoming a superior banking product for everyday Americans.

Now to dive a little deeper into the quarter and our progress against our strategic growth initiatives. Our first area of focus is to acquire banking customers efficiently at scale by marketing top-of-mind liquidity pain points. Our key

