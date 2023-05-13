Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KWHIY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCPK:KWHIY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call May 10, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Katsuya Yamamoto - VP, IR

Yasuhiko Hashimoto - CEO

Katsuya Yamamoto

My name is Yamamoto. Thank you for participation. Now I'd like to present financial highlights. Page 1. As we disclosed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange and through our website at 11:30 today, the full year results for FY 2022 improved significantly year-on-year due to Powersports & Engine continuously performing well since the previous fiscal year and Aerospace Systems having less impact from the pandemic.

Compared to our outlook announced in the previous earnings briefing in February, the January-March quarter ended largely in line with the plan, hitting a record net income of ¥55 billion, exceeding ¥51.6 billion in 2014, as a result, we plan to pay the dividend of ¥90 per share, a ¥20 increase from the previous announcement. Regarding the outlook for FY 2023, we project more appropriate income balance between mass production and order-based businesses. Thanks to better unexpected high performance of Powersports & Engine in the second half of fiscal year 2022 as well as our profit structure in Aerospace Systems being positive for profit improvement, along with passenger demand recovery and project growth in order-based businesses, such as Rolling Stock and Energy Solution & Marine Engineering as we in the Group Vision 2030 progress report meeting in December last year. As a result, revenue is projected at a record high of ¥1.9 trillion with operating profit of ¥78 billion. This is a summary of the financials.

From Page 3, I will explain more details.

Page 3. In FY 2022, we took orders worth ¥2,037.4 billion, with revenue of ¥1,725.6 billion, operating profit of ¥85.2 billion, recurring profit of ¥73.2 billion and profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥55 billion. Orders received, revenue and profit attributable to the owners of

