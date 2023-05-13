Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 4:42 PM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2023, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Rajeski - President and CEO

Mark Borseth - Interim CFO

Nicole Harlowe - IR

Conference Call Participants

Sean Callan - Bank of America

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Latham Group First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Harlowe, Investor Relations representative. Please go ahead and begin.

Nicole Harlowe

Thank you. Earlier this morning, we issued our first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings press release, which is available on the Investor Relations portion of our Web site, where you can also find the slide presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks. On today's call are Latham's President and CEO, Scott Rajeski; and Interim CFO, Mark Borseth. Following their remarks, we will open up the call to questions.

During this call, the company may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the company’s views with respect to future events as of today and are based on our management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially. Such risks and other factors are set forth in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed or furnished with the SEC as well as the earnings release for this quarter posted to its Investor Relations Web site. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or review publicly any

