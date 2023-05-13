Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (KHTRF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCPK:KHTRF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Samira Sakhia – President and Chief Executive Officer

Arvind Utchanah – Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Martens – Global Vice President of Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Doug Miehm – RBC Capital Markets

Antonia Borovina – Bloom Burton

Andre Bodo – National Bank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Knight Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Samira Sakhia, please go ahead.

Samira Sakhia

Thank you, Debbie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Knight Therapeutics first quarter 2023 conference call. I'm joined on today's call with Amal Khouri, our Chief Business Officer; Arvind Utchanah, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jeff Martens, our Global VP of Commercial. I'm excited to report an impressive first quarter results with revenues of over $82 million and a 29% growth compared to the same period last year and record adjusted EBITDA of over $18 million, representing growth of 37% compared to the same period last year. This strong performance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the continued success of our portfolio across all of our therapeutic areas.

In addition to the continued progress of our marketed products, we launched palbociclib in Argentina and obtained the regulatory approval in Chile. Palbociclib is an internally developed branded generic product indicated for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer and is being marketed as Bapocil or Palbocil in our region. We also submitted tafasitamab or MONJUVI for regulatory approval in Argentina for the treatment of DLBCL. Turning now

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.