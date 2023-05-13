Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 4:54 PM ETCasa Systems, Inc. (CASA)
SA Transcripts
Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Daly - Investor Relations

Ed Durkin - Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Casa Systems First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Dennis Daly, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dennis Daly

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Casa Systems released results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023 this afternoon after the market closed. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.casa-systems.com. With me on today's call is Ed Durkin, our Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before I turn the call over to Ed, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the projections described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call or in the earnings release are based upon information we believe as of today and undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

