Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Ag Growth International Inc. (AGGZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.24K Followers

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCPK:AGGZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Householder - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Rudyk - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Steven Hansen - Raymond James

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Gary Ho - Desjardins

Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Matthew Weekes - IA Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the AGI First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Householder, President and CEO of AGI. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Householder

Good morning. Thank you, operator. And welcome everyone to AGI's first quarter 2023 results call. I'm joined today by our CFO, Jim Rudyk.

On today's call, I'll provide an overview of our quarterly results and share my outlook for 2023 before passing the call over to Jim, who will review our financial results and key metrics in more detail. We will then open the call for questions.

Our strong first quarter was not only a fantastic start to the year, but also continued our streak of outstanding results, making it six consecutive quarters of record results. With broad-based strength from our Farm and Commercial segments and across all geographies, we continue to see clear and consistent demand for AGI equipment, products and solutions. Along with our increased focus on operational excellence initiatives, we have been able to maintain a robust pace of organic growth, which gives us good visibility to the rest of the year.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.