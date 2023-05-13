Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 5:20 PM ETGood Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Zink - President, CEO

Matthew Karnes - SVP, Finance

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Good Times Restaurants Inc. Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call.

By now, everyone should have access to the company's earnings release, which is available in the Investors section of the company's Web site. As a reminder, a part of today's discussion will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put any undue reliance on them. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the market price of the company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the company, the company's financial performance and its cash flows from operations and general economic conditions, which could adversely affect the company's results of operations and cash flows.

These risks also include such factors as the disruption to our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on our results of operations, financial condition and prospects, which may vary depending on the duration and extent of the pandemic and the impact of federal, state and local governmental actions and customer behavior in response to the pandemic, the impact and duration of stacking constraints and wage increases for employees at our restaurants, the impact of supply chain constraints and the current inflationary environment and the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new

