Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Marsh - IR

Ari Emanuel - CEO

Jason Lublin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Doug Mitchelson - Credit Suisse

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America

Tom Champion - Piper Sandler

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Endeavor First Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Kate, and I will be the moderator for today's call [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the call over to our host, Head of Investor Relations, James Marsh. You may proceed.

James Marsh

Good afternoon and welcome to Endeavor's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. A short while ago, we issued a press release which you can view on our Investor Relations site, investor.endeavorco.com. A recording of this call will also be available via that site for at least 30 days. Today, you will hear from Endeavor's CEO, Ari Emanuel; and CFO, Jason Lublin, before we open for questions. The purpose of this call is to provide you with information regarding the first quarter 2023 performance in addition to our financial outlook for the balance of the year. I do want to remind everyone that the information discussed will include forward-looking statements and/or projections that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, as well as described in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 10-Qs and 10-K. If these risk or uncertainties ever materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and projections. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them publicly in light of new information

